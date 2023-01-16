A 31-year-old Brentwood man is in Contra Costa County Jail and charged with a shooting spree, albeit a BB gun shooting spree — and he is suspected of shooting at at least seven cars in a 20-hour period.

A strange crime spree with little sensible motive confused Brentwood police and drivers this weekend, but the suspect is now in custody. The Bay Area News Group reports that a suspected BB gun shooting spree has resulted in the arrest of an unnamed 31-year-old man who allegedly shot at least seven cars in that town on Friday and Saturday.

The car shootings occurred near Brentwood Boulevard between Sunset Road and Homecoming Way, per the News Group, and the shootings all took place between 5:40 a.m. Friday morning and 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

In this case, it does sound like some solid and quick police work took place. “After asking residents and pedestrians in the area to take care and share any suspicious activity, investigators managed to recover undisclosed evidence that led to a 31-year-old man’s Almond Street home just after 5 p.m. Saturday,” the News Group reports. “Within the hour, the 31-year-old was arrested and booked into Martinez county jail on suspicion of recklessly discharging projectiles at moving vehicles.”

We don’t know the suspect’s name, but the News Group adds that he’s still in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail’s Martinez Detention Facility, with his bail set at $140,000.

While a suspect is in custody, this is still considered an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brentwood Police Department at (925) 809-7911.

