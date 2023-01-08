- The long-awaited Central Subway Saturday line connecting Chinatown all the way to Sunnydale and the Bayview officially started its full operations on Saturday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new T-Third Line gathered State Sen. Scott Wiener and San Francisco Mayor London Breed at Muni's Union Square station to celebrate. [KNTV]
Read more: The Central Subway Has a (Kind Of, Sort Of) Opening Date! [SFist]
- Police say that the man suspected of fatally shooting one person in the Mission this week is still at large and have asked the public for help locating him. The 21-year-old suspect, Christopher Aguilar Rojas, is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to authorities. [Chronicle]
- An RV under an overpass near MacArthur BART station in Oakland caught on fire early Sunday morning, putting all BART services in the area on pause for about an hour, transit officials said. Service has been restored, but the agency said to expect delays. [SFGate / Twitter]
- The Alameda County Fire Department rescued one person from their Castro Valley home after a large eucalyptus tree fell on their home and trapped them inside, authorities said. The person reportedly suffered injuries and has been taken to the hospital, and their current condition is unknown. [KRON4]
- After another day of high winds and rains, many Bay Area residents woke up to power outages Sunday morning. The outages reportedly span from Sausalito to Sacramento. [KPIX / KTVU]
- A man was rescued from the water via helicopter in Bay Point in Contra Costa County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Fire department. Paramedics evaluated him and found that he was safe and in good health. [Twitter]
The US Coast Guard assisted Con Fire and CCCSO in a water rescue just after 2pm near McAvoy Road in Bay Point. The man was lifted to safety and evaluated by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/NtY6pTiiBE— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) January 7, 2023
- On Saturday, San Jose police in helicopters automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) to find three stolen cars from the air and directed ground units to the vehicles, the department said. The police reported that they engaged in no pursuits, although two of the drivers tried and failed to flee on foot. [KRON4]
- Ahead of more forecasted storms this coming week, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Santa Clara County’s Guadalupe River above the Almaden Expressway for Monday, so avoid the area if possible. [ABC7]
- Apparently, California is experiencing an egg shortage because of historic avian flu outbreaks around the country, and some Bay Area supermarkets are limiting the number of egg cartons for buyers. [Chronicle]
Image of MUNI bus via SF Gov.