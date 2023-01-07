If you’ve ever looked back at the Bay Bridge from an SF wharf, you might have seen twinkling lights illuminating its silhouette. You’d be looking at one of the largest light sculptures in the world called “Bay Lights,” in which 25,000 LED lights light up the 1.8-mile-long bridge’s 300 cables in a changing, abstract display, permanently installed there in 2016.

Unfortunately, the Chronicle’s Heather Knight reported that the project will sunset on March 5. After so many years, some parts of the sculpture have been broken, and some stretches of lights are dark. Reportedly, fixing it will cost $11 million.

Columnist Heather Knight looks at how the famous light sculpture on the Bay Bridge is at a crossroads, much like San Francisco itself. https://t.co/P2TzA7A26n — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 7, 2023

Now, the founder of Illuminate, the nonprofit behind the Bay Lights, Ben Davis, is working to raise the money, according to Knight. Davis wants 10 wealthy SF residents to pay one million apiece, and to raise the remaining one million in small donations. Davis told Knight that he wants philanthropists to dig deeper and support the arts.

Knight reported that Davis said these big-ticket donors would receive special edition artwork, recognition on a waterfront plaque, and invitations to exclusive celebrations. Davis reportedly already has one $1-million pledge from Matt Mullenweg, the web developer who created WordPress.

According to Knight, the total sum would go to fixing the broken lights, keeping these lights on, and even putting up more lights on the other side of the bridge so that the sculpture is visible not just northern SF and Marin but also from the southern part of the city, as well as Oakland and Alameda.

“We’re working closely and safely with bridge officials to reimagine “Bay Lights” on both sides of the cables,” Davis reportedly told Knight.

Davis said that he’s already secured the needed specialty lighting from a family company called Musco Lighting. The new lights are weatherproof and can stand up to wind, rain, fog, car exhaust and other elements, Davis told Knight.

There is a light that never goes out. 📸: Instagram user @thirdeyeoptics pic.twitter.com/VHKAf7YRub — The Bay Lights (@TheBayLights) September 29, 2017

Davis believes that the Bay Bridge is just as important as the Golden Gate to the Bay Area, even though it is often overshadowed. “The Bay Bridge became the Cinderella bridge, this hard-working, mostly overlooked bridge,” Davis said to Knight.

But the Bay Bridge sculpture reportedly brought new attention to it — Knight reported that the Bay Lights sculpture has boosted the regional economy by $100 million annually, according estimates from a group led by McKinsey.

Despite the hefty price tag, Davis and Knight believe that the money can be raised. “We’re just going to do our best,” Davis told Knight.

Image via SF Gov.