While there isn't another bomb cyclone on the horizon for now, two more atmospheric river storms are headed our way next week, with a bit more Pineapple Express downpour starting Saturday.

Tired of the rain yet? Friday is turning out to be just a brief respite between more parading rainstorms this early January, so get out and get some fresh air while you can — it's not going to be dry for long.

Starting around dawn on Saturday, San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area will see more showers, with some drenching waves of rain likely through the morning, and the wetness won't let up until Sunday, when we should see another brief break between storms.

Monday will usher in another, heavier storm — though as Chronicle meteorologist Gerry Diaz says, we can "expect a good amount of convective energy off the coast" and some "moderate" showers hitting by Monday evening into Tuesday. That system will bring with it more wind than what we'll see this weekend, but temperatures should stay in the 50s.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday through Tuesday for the entire Bay Area, though the higher elevations of the the North Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains will again be the most likely to see the biggest rainfall totals. Also, there's an evacuation warning already in place for the low-lying areas of Sonoma County near the Russian River, as the river is expected to overspill its banks by late Sunday or early Monday. The rest of us are looking at another 1 to 3 inches of rain from this Monday/Tuesday event, and we'll likely see more ponding in low-lying intersections, etc.

Once that rain tapers off, we'll still be seeing some light showers through the middle of the week from a continually wet atmosphere. Then, another atmospheric river storm sets up by late Thursday into Friday.

Accuweather is still saying next Friday is just "cloudy with showers," and it may be too soon to say. But Diaz says, "There is still a lot of wiggle room with that system," and it could end up bringing more surprise downpours.

Stay cozy and dry, everybody! And get your health-and-fitness-new-year-new-me January workouts in whenever the rain takes a break.

Photo: C.G./Unsplash