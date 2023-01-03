- Some rare snow fell at lower-than-usual elevations in Napa County on Monday evening, causing some trouble for vehicles on Highway 29 in Calistoga. While snow is a frequent wintertime sight on Mount Saint Helena, this snowfall came down on the road at Mount Saint Helena Grade and caused some cars to become immobilized. [KPIX]
- A sinkhole caused by a water main break swallowed up an SUV parked along a San Mateo street early Tuesday morning. [KTVU / KPIX]
- The loved ones of the latest victim to be added to the list of Stockton serial killer suspect Wesley Brownlee's likely victims, Mervin Harmon of Oakland, have come forward and confirmed that he was homeless at the time he was shot in April 2021. [KTVU]
- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is trying to shield two of the guarantors behind his $250 million bail package from becoming public, as he made a court appearance Tuesday morning. [Bloomberg]
- Infectious disease experts are still eying a post-holiday surge, and they are raising some alarm over what appears to be a U.S.-borne Omicron variant, XBB 1.5, which now accounts for as many as 75% of all new infections in the Northeast. [CNN]
- Marin wastewater surveillance finds at least 10 variants circulating, and cases starting to spike. [Bay Area News Group]
- Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot of $785 million Mega Millions is the sixth largest in U.S. history, after no one has matched the numbers for six months. [KRON4]
- Birders are flocking to a neighborhood in Southern California where a snowy owl has somehow ended up roosting, and no one is sure how it got there. [CNN]