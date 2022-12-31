- The Category 4 atmospheric river surging through the Bay Area prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings and flood advisories for communities across the entire Bay Area early Saturday morning. Already, road closures have been reported near San Leandro, Fremont, Belmont, San Mateo, Santa Rosa, and Pleasant Hill, and transit officials have cautioned residents against driving due to flooding risk. [KPIX]
Flood Watches remain in effect for most of Northern California, starting this afternoon and continuing through Saturday evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TuLXCeNmiU— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 30, 2022
- Climate change could make these atmospheric rivers more intense in the near future, experts say. The Chronicle dove into the science behind this unique weather phenomenon — with some pretty cool visuals. [Chronicle]
- A judge ruled that San Francisco law school soon-to-be-formerly-known-as “UC Hastings College of the Law” can proceed with the planned removal of the name “Hastings” on Jan. 1, after descendants of its founder, Serranus Hastings, sued to keep it, following the decision to change it given its namesake committed genocidal acts against Native American peoples. The school is set to be renamed simply “University of California College of the Law, San Francisco.” [Bloomberg Law]
- If you want to include some fireworks in your New Years’ plans, you can watch in-person or stream at-home. Here’s how. [KRON4 / Stream on ABC7]
- The $685-million question of who won the Mega Millions lottery went unanswered Friday night, as there was no winning ticket that matched all six numbers drawn. The next drawing is Tuesday, although if you want a chance before then, the $246 million drawing of Powerball and California's $20 million SuperLotto Plus are set for Saturday. [KRON4]
- On Friday, a 23-year-old Salinas man was found guilty in a 2017 gang-related attempted murder case, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. A jury found the man, Neil Aguillon-Palermo, guilty of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and faces 80 years to life in prison. [KPIX]
- The Golden State Warriors are on a season-best four-game winning streak after pulling ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 Friday night — and all without Steph Curry. [Chronicle]
- The former pope Benedict XVI, who was the first pope to resign in six centuries in 2013, died at 95 early Saturday morning at the Vatican. [BBC]
- Barbara Walters, the famous TV broadcaster and 'The View' creator, has also died at 93 Friday night in her Manhattan home, after a barrier-breaking career as a newswoman and pro interviewer. [NYTimes]
