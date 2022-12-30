- A multiple-injury crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale in Oakland, leading to all lanes being shut down. The crash involved a jackknifed big rig and two other vehicles, and all northbound lanes reopened by 6:40 a.m. [KPIX / KRON4]
- The ice-skating rink at Union Square might be shut down due to rain today/tonight and tomorrow. The final skate was called off Thursday night as the rain picked up, and it's not clear how much skating will be happening before the new year. [KPIX]
- Today, the House Ways and Means Committee released six years of Donald Trump's tax returns, as promised. While much of the information contained in the returns has already been made public, there are bound to be some more revelations to come about possible tax dodges, etc. [New York Times]
- One person died and two others were displaced in a house fire Thursday night in the Excelsior District. The fire occurred around 8:50 p.m. at 67 Gladstone Drive, and an elderly resident apparently became trapped inside. [KRON4]
- A fast-food industry group is suing to keep a new California law from going into effect that would protect working conditions for restaurant workers and bring wage increases. [Chronicle]
- Two people were killed earlier this week in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park, near the Highway 140 entrance to the park, on El Portal Road. [ABC 7]
- A man who fell into a hopper of gypsum powder on Thursday at an industrial site in Newark did not survive the accident. [East Bay Times]
Top image via Caltrans