- At a Monday evening community meeting presided over by Reverend Amos Brown, residents of the Western Addition and Fillmore expressed concern over growing homelessness and open-air drug use. One are resident who spoke about the sketchy Safeway parking lot at Webster/Fillmore and O'Farrell, saying that the store is a magnet for crime. [KPIX / Chronicle]
- More than 100 volunteers in San Jose gathered to hand-roll thousands of tamales in a pre-Christmas tradition, for a feast for farmworkers in Half Moon Bay. [KPIX]
- The food bank Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is putting out an urgent call for food donations this week. [KRON4]
- A 76-year-old woman was killed in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County when a Ford vehicle backed over her. [Bay City News]
- Much like San Francisco, California is going from surplus to deficit next year, with a projected $24 billion shortfall. [CalMatters]
- Maps illustrate how Oakland voters voted in the mayoral race, and where Mayor-elect Sheng Thao had the strongest showing of first-choice votes. [Chronicle]
- Former SFMTA director and more recently Oakland City Administrator Ed Reiskin is leaving city government next month to become chief financial officer at the University of California at Santa Cruz. [Bay City News]
- If you're making any holiday plans up in Wine Country or Marin, and you're trying to avoid a wine hangover, Eater has a map of distilleries, cocktail spots, and one meadery at which to enjoy some other things. [Eater]
- A 'bomb cyclone' is going to snarl travel in the Midwest and in the Northeast going into the holiday weekend, and airlines are already issuing travel waivers for change fees. [CNN]
Photo: Juaria Islam Shefa