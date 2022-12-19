- The worst time of the year for car break-ins near Christmas Tree Point at Twin Peaks is, ironically, the week of Christmas. Twin Peaks suffers an average of 16 break-ins each year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with the annual peak theft day being December 27. [Chronicle]
- Disgraced movie mogul and unintentional inspiration for the Me Too movement Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on three counts, including rape, in his latest L.A. trial. Weinstein was found guilty on three counts (forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object. and forcible rape), but a mistrial was declared on four other charges, including the sexual battery accusations from California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. [NY Times]
- Facebook/Meta’s brightest mind in VR, Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein 3D developer John Carmack, has left Meta saying not particularly nice things on his way out. In a Friday Facebook post, Carmack left one hell of a resignation letter, saying, “We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort. There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy.” [CNN]
- Ghirardelli Square is getting a pop-up from a popular L.A. chain called Broad Street Oyster Co., famed for their lobster roll topped with sea urchin and caviar, though not until “mid-2023.” [Eater SF]
- A suspect has finally been arrested in a fatal September Union Square stabbing, 29-year-old Aaron Jones of San Framcisco. [KPIX]
- Yikes! Luggage theft at SFO has apparently doubled over the last year. [SF Standard]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist