

Two months after a 40-year-old man was stabbed and killed outside the Castro Safeway shopping plaza, police arrested a suspect Thursday who’s currently in custody.

There have long been some sketchy goings-on at the Safeway parking lot at Church and Market Street, one of the latest of these being a fatal stabbing in the parking lot this past October. That occurred in the northeast area of the lot, near where the Jamba Juice is located, and the victim was a 40-year-old man. There had been no suspects or known leads in the two months since.

Until last week. KRON4 reports a suspect in that stabbing was arrested Thursday. SFPD found the suspect not anywhere near the Safeway, but instead at Seventh and Bryant Streets in SoMa.

“Through the course of the investigation the suspect was identified as Christopher Redinger of San Francisco,” SFPD said in a Monday morning press release. "On December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:56 p.m. investigators located Redinger on the 900 block of Bryant St. and developed probable cause to arrest him. Redinger was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for homicide (187 (a) PC) and probation violation (1203.2(a) PC).”

This was not the only violent incident at that Safeway in 2022. Back in February, gunfire between a group of juveniles left two people shot, one of them a 20-year-old male, and another an 85-year-old woman who'd been eating across the street at Woodhouse Fish Co., and had the bad fortune of being grazed by a bullet.

In terms of the October stabbing, while police have made an arrest, they still consider this an open investigation. If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Kevin Y. via Yelp