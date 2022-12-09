A white San Jose resident has been charged in the unprovoked shooting of an unarmed Black man in October who was leaving an Airbnb he was renting to head to a grocery store.

66-year-old Mark Waters will be arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm. As the Santa Clara County DA's Office says in a release, Waters could face jail time if convicted.

The incident occurred on October 2, in an undisclosed neighborhood in North San Jose.

"The 21-year-old victim exited his Airbnb rental to walk to a nearby grocery store," explains Deputy District Attorney Aidan Welsh in the release. "As the victim crossed the street, he saw Waters exit a home and quickly approach him while holding a black handgun. The victim attempted to run to safety, but Waters shot him while his back was turned. Waters fired a single gunshot which resulted in serious injuries to the victim’s leg."

So, yes, this sounds like some Ahmaud Arbery type of shit, and we should be glad that the victim wasn't more seriously injured.

Police were able to obtain video of the incident from a neighbor, and Waters' residence was later searched and the handgun seized.

"Everyone should be safe walking to the store," says District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a statement. “We will not tolerate such senseless and violent acts in this County. We wish the victim a speedy recovery and will make sure he receives justice for this brutal assault.”

According to the DA's office, hate crime charges may still be pending.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to please contact San Jose Police Detectives Lucas Gaarde and Jessica Lindenberg at 408-277-4161.

Photo: Getty Images