- The temporary, controversial Tenderloin Center, which cost the city $22 million, permitted on-site drug use, and led to the reversal of around 300 overdoses, officially shut down on Sunday. City workers will be on site in UN Plaza through Dec. 17 directing people to other facilities and providing van shuttle rides. [Chronicle]
- A 29-year-old San Mateo woman, Monica De Leon, was reportedly kidnapped while walking along around outside Guadalajara, Mexico last week. She was walking her puppy at the time, and the dog was left alone by the side of the rode when she was taken. [KTVU]
- A downed tree on the BART tracks disrupted service Monday morning to and from SFO. Trains from the airport were turning back at Daly City and trains from SF were turning back at 24th Street, and bus shuttles were being provided while the tree was being removed. [NBC Bay Area]
- An inmate who walked away from a work camp in Solano County last week is now back in custody. [KTVU]
- President Biden's nomination last week of Nuru defense attorney Ismail “Izzy” Ramsey to be the new top prosecutor for Northern California is "like something out of The Wire," says Mission Local's Joe Eskenazi. [Mission Local]
- A video that went viral on Twitter last week showing Steph Curry making five straight full-court shots is a fake. [KRON4]
- TikTok influencer Katie Sigmond faced legal trouble and a fine from the feds for hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. [New York Times]
- Merriam-Webster chose "gaslighting" as its word of the year for 2022 the other week, and now Oxford Dictionaries has chosen "goblin mode" via online vote. [Associated Press]