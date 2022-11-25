- The National Weather Service issued a warning about hazardous beach conditions on Friday. There's an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents, and high tide around mid-day could bring water inundation to low-lying areas. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
- A 63-year-old Bay Point man, Donald Robbins, was arrested Thanksgiving morning in connection with a homicide in which a 62-year-old Bay Point resident was fatally shot inside a home. The victim has not yet been publicly identified. [KPIX]
- Legal experts say that Elizabeth Holmes is likely going to be able to delay starting her prison sentence for a year or more, as her lawyers try to appeal her case. [Mercury News]
- The parents of Katie Meyer, the star soccer player who took her own life at Stanford earlier this year, have filed a wrongful death suit against the university. [Chronicle]
- The road back to free-for-all hellscape on Twitter is being paved with Elon Musk's carelessness, and he now says he's granting "amnesty," starting next week, for all suspended accounts so long as users have not "broken the law or engage in egregious spam." [Associated Press]
- Musk reportedly fired another few dozen engineers the night before Thanksgiving over performance issues. [KRON4]
- CHP reports on a traffic stop near the Central Coast, on State Route 154, in which they pulled over a Lamborghini doing 152 miles per hour last week. [SFGate]
- Yes, the Black Friday insanity is on, and some people were lined up at 5 a.m. today at a Best Buy in Dublin. [KTVU]
- A viral video has gone around of a full Thanksgiving feast that a group of people enjoyed on the L train in New York City. [KTVU]
