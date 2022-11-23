- A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon at 2:34 p.m. in the Seven Trees neighborhood of San Jose. And not even 30 minutes earlier, the US Geological Service reported a 2.6 quake down south in Yorba Linda. [Chronicle]
- The SFPD has submitted a draft policy allowing robots to use deadly force against civilians, but the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee seems none too inclined to authorize this. The SFPD currently has 17 robot units, and is asking for a new policy where “Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers are imminent and outweigh any other force option available to SFPD.” [Mission Local]
- Amidst yet another delayed Dungeness crab season, crabbers are suspecting we may never have the season start before Thanksgiving again. "I think it is the new normal," Safecoast Seafoods VP Max Boland said after the season was recently delayed again. "I think the earliest we will start ever again will be around the 15th of December, and more likely could be January 1st." [KGO]
- As many as 10,000 layoffs could be coming to Google, as the search giant has asked managers to identify 6% of their staff whom they deem “underperformers.” [SF Standard]
- There is a sleek, new stainless steel public toilet outside the Embarcadero Ferry Building, and the Chronicle’s John King is here to review it. [Chronicle]
- The SFMTA is proposing making more than a dozen Slow Streets permanent, and even adding a couple new ones, but expect plenty of teeth-gnashing before any of this is finalized. [Examiner]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist