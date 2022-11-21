There was a candlelight vigil Sunday night in the Castro to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs the night before. Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted about the killings, saying, "Hate is taught." [Chronicle / KTVU]

The accused shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was charged Monday morning with five counts of murder with hate-crime enhancements. [Associated Press]

The family of Alexis Gabe held a small memorial Saturday in the remote area where her remains were found in Amador County. [NBC Bay Area]

More sideshows popped up on Saturday night in Richmond and Vallejo, and gunfire was heard at one of them. [KTVU]

Police in Menlo Park are investigating an assault and robbery of a man who says he was set up by a woman he met on a dating app, whom he went to meet on Haven Avenue Friday evening. [NBC Bay Area]

The strike at the University of California, involving tens of thousands of academic workers, is entering its second week. [KRON4]

Oakland police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping his daughter from her mother in El Cerrito. [KPIX]

Mayor London Breed on Sunday announced the relaunch of the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, which, beginning Monday, provides dozens of extra indoor shelter beds at churches around the city. [NBC Bay Area]

If suburban towns and cities around the Bay Area don't get their acts together with regard to their Housing Element approvals, the so-called "builder's remedy" could mean automatic approvals for high-rise construction where people may not like it. [Bay Area News Group]

Top image: People hold a vigil at a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub on November 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Yesterday, a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)