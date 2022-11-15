The SFPD has just released a few details in a pair of weekend homicides that left two men dead, one near the San Francisco Public Library main branch, and the other at Fulton and Webster streets.

The first incident happened Friday night, November 11, around 9:30 p.m., near the promenade of the SFPL main branch at Grove and Larkin streets.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim lying on the ground unconscious," the SFPD said in a release. "Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the officers and medics, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted that the victim was "possibly in a fight" with another individual, and the victim was a 56-year-old San Francisco resident. Homicide detectives are currently investigating and no arrests have been made.

The second incident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Fulton and Webster streets. SFPD officers were summoned to the scene after a ShotSpotter alert, and they found a 37-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and he succumbed to those injuries at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this incident as well, and no arrests have been made.

These were San Francisco's 47th and 48th homicides to date in 2022, which is on par with the homicide rate in 2021. At this time last year there had been 47 homicides in the city.

Anyone with inforamation about either incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.

