- A 46-year-old San Francisco man, Fasi Fotu, has been convicted in the February 21, 2020 slaying of Michael Hampton who was sitting in his car in the Bayview District. A jury convicted Fotu, who has been in custody since March 2020, of first-degree murder on Friday. [KPIX]
- The San Jose mayor's race remains too close to call as of Monday morning, with Matt Mahan holding a lead over Cindy Chavez of just 3,631 votes. As ballots continue to be counted, Chavez has chipped away at Mahan's lead, but it's unclear she can overtake it with 27% of ballots still to be counted. [Mercury News]
- Layoffs continued at Twitter over the weekend, with an untold number of contractors losing their jobs. One laid-off contractor who'd been at the company for a year is a data scientist who said she worked to develop algorithms to flag political disinformation in countries such as the U.S., Brazil, Japan, and Argentina. [KPIX]
- Police in San Jose issued 720 citations and impounded 19 cars during a Saturday night sideshow — the city now has laws allowing people to be cited for being spectators at or even tweeting about a sideshow. [KTVU]
- The US Postal Service is investigating how a couple dozen mail-in ballots ended up on the side of Highway 17 last week in Santa Clara County. [Chronicle]
- Around 50,000 student employees on UC campuses around California will be on strike today over what they say are not living wages. [KTVU]
- Lake Tahoe and the entire American West were both listed on Fodor's Travel's "No List" for 2023, with the guide recommending that tourists stay away for environmental-impact reasons. [Fodor's/Chronicle]
- Ivanka Trump posted a photo to social media from half sister Tiffany Trump's wedding, and she cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle. [TravisAkers/Twitter]