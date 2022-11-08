- It’s Election Day, and you still have until 8 p.m. PT to vote, and if you’re wondering, you can find your polling place here. The first batch of San Francisco voting results is expected to drop at 8:45 p.m., and you can track those results via the Chronicle, the SF Standard, or directly via the SF Department of Elections. [SF Elections]
- With the current winter storm hitting Lake Tahoe, the resort Mount Rose will open Friday for the three-day Veteran’s Day weekend. That’s the only resort opening this coming weekend, while Heavenly and Northstar will be opening next weekend, Palisades Tahoe is planning to open November 22, and Boreal is shooting for December 2. [SF Standard]
- One of our favorite UCSF COVID-19 sages Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says it is fine to have a small (preferably outdoor) Thanksgiving gathering with fully vaccinated people, though there are extra caveats of caution if there are elderly or immunocompromised among your group. “At the end of the day, we’re in a very different time than last year or two years ago,” Dr. Chin-Hong tells Eater SF. “That’s why I think getting together with people is probably more important than being afraid and staying home and not having an event.” [Eater SF]
- It does indeed look like Facebook/Meta will have those mass layoffs on Wednesday, as Zuck has already told his executives it’s coming, and the Wall Street Journal predicts “many thousands” will be laid off from the company. [Wall Street Journal]
- BART flat-out closed the Pittsburg and Antioch stations for a few hours Tuesday morning over staffing shortages, though they ran buses instead. [SFGate]
- The Nopalito team is taking over the shuttered Fort Point Brewery on Haight Street, and the place will be called Stoa, and we should expect in in spring 2023. [Hoodline]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist