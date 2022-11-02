The passing weather system that brought SF some rain brought snow and ice to the Sierra, and I-80 saw a multi-vehicle crash near Truckee Wednesday morning.

The crash happened amid icy conditions around 5 a.m. on I-80 near Gold Ranch, as KPIX reports.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out photos and some information about the crash, indicating that seven vehicles were involved — six semi trucks and one car. Two people were reportedly injured, but the injuries were not serious.

Images showed what was likely black ice on the roadway, and the car appears to have slid under one of the semis and was further crushed by another from behind.

⚠️#TMFR Crews on scene of major accident I-80 eastbound near Gold Ranch involving 6 semis and one vehicle. 2 injuries. No further details. Avoid this stretch of the interstate for several hours. @NVStatePolice_N @nevadadotreno pic.twitter.com/UGhHB3KiVn — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) November 2, 2022

"No serious injuries reported," Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted. "Icy conditions from state line into Verdi. Expect significant delays throughout the morning as crews work to clear the roadway."

CHP Truckee also tweeted, "The snow is continuing to fall this morning and the roads are slick and icy….so take your time and SLOW DOWN so you can make it to your destination safely."

A winter weather advisory was in place for the area until 8 p.m. tonight.

This is the first real snowstorm of the season for Tahoe, and 24-hour snow totals from the National Weather Service show that Palisades Tahoe received 8 inches since yesterday, and the Sierra Snow Lab saw a foot.

❄️Here are some preliminary snow totals for this storm. Snow showers will continue today and mountain travel is discouraged. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/LWyA9NS4Un — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bay Area saw a decent amount of rain on Tuesday, with a bit more Wednesday morning. Preliminary totals for Tuesday showed a full inch of rain in the Marin Headlands, and around a half an inch on the Peninsula.



Image via Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue