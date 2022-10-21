Some meth binges in the North Bay are going to have to be cut short because authorities just arrested a guy and seized a massive stash of crystal that was surely headed for the street.

A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man who already had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, Jose Vega Sanchez, was arrested Thursday in a raid on a residence. Santa Rosa PD served a warrant at a home on the 1000 block of Guaymas Court at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, as KRON4 reports, and they found Vega Sanchez in possession of two firearms and 33 kilos — about 73 pounds — of methamphetamine.

For perspective, if a single dose is 10 mg, that's in the ballpark of 3.3 million doses.

Also, for perspective, a recent bust of a drug dealer in San Francisco's Outer Sunset found 4.6 pounds of meth.

One of the firearms Vega Sanchez allegedly had was previously reported stolen, police said.

Vega Sanchez was already wanted for a DUI, and for a probation violation and possession of a loaded firearm in public.

He was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance intended for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and grand theft of a firearm.

He's being held without bail.