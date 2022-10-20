A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area.

Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.

On Monday night, just after midnight — 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday to be exact — a man was gunned down on the 900 block of Market Street.

This was the shooting SFist reported on earlier, picked up first by local ABC affiliate KGO, in which a man was found dead a couple of blocks away, near Turk and Taylor streets.

It's not clear whether the shooting took place near the stores on the side of Market with the cable car turnaround, or the opposite side of the street where the Westfield Centre and Nordstrom are located.

This was San Francisco's 43rd homicide to date in 2022.

The SFPD has not released any victim or suspect information, and apparently no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information can call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.

Photo: Timo Strohmann