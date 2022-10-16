- This weekend, Macy’s stores across SF and San Jose are debuting new Toys 'R' Us pop-ups. The Toys 'R' Us shop inside of Macy’s Union Square is on the second floor of the store, stretching 8,000 square feet; the Macy’s Valley Fair location has a 7,000 square foot Toys 'R' Us pop-up and is located on the lower level; it's unclear how long these pop-ups will be hosted (or if they'll become permanent fixtures in participating Macy's locations), but it's understood they'll at least be up for the holiday season. [KRON4]
- A teacher in Solano County was arrested for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student. 56-year-old Kurt Michael Sindel was booked by Benicia police on suspicion of “harmful matter sent with intent sex minor,” which is considered a felony offense, according to to arrest records. [KRON4]
- The Warriors have reached an agreement with guard Jordan Poole to have his four-year contract extended — at the price of $140M. [ABC7]
- FYI: Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Garfield Square Park, right now. [Mission Local]
- The space that belonged to the former Touchless Car Wash at Divisadero and Oak streets will, in fact, no longer become an apartment complex. [Hoodline]
- Given this weekend's incredibly foggy conditions, Karl The Fog's seasonal calendar for 2022 reads accurately. [Underscore_SF]
- In the wake of the two young climate protesters throwing canned tomato soup at Van Gough's "Sunflowers” on display in London, an opinion piece in the New York Times argues that "what’s the harm of a little overreaction in the face of such grave long-term risk?" [NYT]
