An inmate work crew and a California Department of Corrections guard intervened in a stabbing along a Solano County bike trail on Tuesday, possibly saving a woman's life.

The incident happened near the Alamo Creek bike trail, in the area of Brookdale Court in Vacaville. As Bay Area News Group reports, police were called to the area around 10 a.m. after the inmate crew, which was doing clean-up duty in the area, saw the stabbing in progress and stepped in to stop it. The victim was an 18-year-old woman.

The group, along with the corrections guard, stepped in and detained the suspect until police arrived, as KCRA reports.

Satellite image of the area where the stabbing took place, via Google Maps

Police arrived and performed life-saving measures on the female victim, who was said Wednesday to be in stable condition.

The 18-year-old suspect, whom Vacaville police identify as Damarco Ross Parker, is now being held in Solano County Jail on attempted murder charges.

In a Facebook post, Vacaville police confirmed that the victim did not know her attacker.

Vacaville police issued a statement saying they were "incredibly thankful for the CDCR employee and inmates whose bravery undoubtedly saved the woman’s life."

Police say that they believe this was an isolated incident.

Top image: Google Street View