The Blue Angels are going to begin buzzing the city any minute now, and SF's annual Fleet Week is already underway with band performances and more.

Yep, it's Fleet Week. And if you were out at any bars last night — especially in the Castro! — you might have run in to some men and women in uniform tying one on, now that they're back on dry land.

Besides the big annual air show, there are a bunch of small performances and other events lined up this week that you may not know about, and that have been ongoing since Monday. And Friday will bring the first of three days of air shows over the Bay, with all the incumbent roaring jets overhead that some people find exciting, and others find to be terrifying reminders of war and the military-industrial complex.

Prior to Friday's air show, which kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m., the Blue Angels will be doing their usual practice flights over San Francisco and the Bay — but the timing of this (either Wednesday or Thursday, likely in the afternoon) is not being publicized for whatever reason.

As in previous years, the air shows will feature a Boeing 777 commercial jet, from sponsor United Airlines, doing some somewhat unsettling, low-altitude maneuvers along with the usual fighter jets and stunt planes. The best view of the air shows is at Marina Green, Fisherman's Wharf, or along the Embarcadero.

There are also ship tours ongoing every day at Piers 19, 30/32, and 35. The annual Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge happens Friday at 11 a.m. And if you like military bands, there are a number of chances to catch one in multiple locations around the city between today and Monday.

Below, the full schedule.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest Destroyers - @ 555 California

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Sunset Branch Library on Irving Street

3 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco - Excelsior Clubhouse

6 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Japantown Peace Plaza

Thursday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

6 p.m. - Honor Our Fallen Concert - 1st Marine Division Band @ The Herbst Theatre

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Ferry Building Marketplace

5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Destroyers @ Pier 39

5:30 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Castro

6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ The Herbst Theatre

Friday, Oct. 7

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - 2022 Air Show

11 a.m. - Parade of Ships - Along the SF waterfront

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. - Navy Band Southwest & 1st Marine Division Band @ ASN Broadcast Site Aquatic Park

12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band @ Cable Car Turnaround to Union

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Golden Gate Park Band Shell

1 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ Union Square Plaza

5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest @ Pier 39

6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Valencia Street (btw 16 St-17 St)

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - 2022 Air Show

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - K9 Heroes

10 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Duboce Park

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Fisherman's Wharf Crab Wheel Plaza

1 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Chinatown

1 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Polk Street and Jackson Street

4 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ West Portal Courtyard

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ Westwood

Sunday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band and - Navy Band Southwest @ Presidio Chapel

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - 2022 Air Show

11:30 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Jefferson & Powell to Washington Park

11:30 a.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Ceremonial Band @ Jefferson & Powell to Washington Park

5 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Golden State Warriors game

Monday, Oct. 10

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Ship Tours

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - High School Band Challenge @ Golden Gate Park Bandshell

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Bayview Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center

Photo: Todd Diemer