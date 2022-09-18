- The Mosquito Fire is now 34% contained — a massive improvement from just the day prior. On Saturday, around 20% of the wildfire was contained, but a combination of "cold temperatures, good humidity, and perception" allowed fire crews to battle the blaze more successfully; overnight showers, which are expected to be even heavier, will continue shoring up containment lines around what is now CA's largest wildfire this season. [CAL FIRE]
- Speaking of rain: Many NorCal residents are preparing for a potential floods from this much-needed Bay Area rain storm. Sandbag stations in areas in Santa Rosa and San Rafel have already seen crowds queuing up to gather supplies to thwart any potential flooding risks; the Marin County Fire Department have also added extra crews this weekend. [ABC7]
- Don't forget about Dog Eared Books' 30th birthday celebration today — which will see a 30% discount off most books available. [Mission Local]
- Despite a clear need for more housing units, San Francisco has (again) struck down a plan to repurpose an empty parking lot into domiciles, this time saying no to proposed plans for a 57-unit apartment complex at Mission and Sixth streets. [Chronicle]
- Three 12-year-olds were hit by the same car in Antioch; two of them remain in critical condition. [KTVU]
- These photos of Friday's massive four-alarm vegetation fire that caused thousands to lose power in the East Bay show just how severe it was. [Oaklandside]
- A two-alarm fire was successfully contained near Mills College in Oakland Saturday morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- A recent piece in the New York Times points out that the Republican party's refusal to accept realities and how disconnected government policy is from public opinion are our democracy's two biggest threats. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/Sundry Photography