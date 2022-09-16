You SF taxpayers paid big money for those sleek new stainless steel (and very pricey) trash can prototypes, so you might as well get your money’s worth and try ‘em all in these final seven days of the feedback period.

San Francisco’s famed $20,000 trash can saga has drawn international mockery, but it is also now drawing to a close. As you may realize, there are six trash can models in the running, with the winner being determined in what is essentially a popularity contest. While the prototypes did run as high as $20,900 per can, the new fleet of whatever can wins will have individual price tags of “only” a few thousand dollars apiece. And as Public Works reminds us, the voting ends one week from today, on Friday, September 23 at midnight.

You can see the exact location for all six prototypes if you click on the thread above. Public Works has also provided the map below of where you can find each prototype, models that are dubbed with flashy names like Salt & Pepper, Slim Silhouette, Soft Square, Bearsaver (ha!), the Ren Bin, and Open Wire Mesh.



Three of these models were custom made, another three are “off-the-shelf” trash can models that the manufacturers are also selling to other cities. The off-the-shelf models are cheaper, but Public Works argues that the custom models will save money in the long run. And while the custom models are the more expensive ones, they’ll only cost about $2,000 apiece when we buy them in bulk, a price that is not much higher than the cans we’ve been using for years.

There’s a QR code on each prototype trashcan that will take you straight to the online survey. You can also pull up the survey online directly. Per Public Works, you can “take the survey up to six times - once for each of the six cans!”

Again, you’ve only got one more week to submit feedback via the survey. According to Public Works, “At the end of the test period, Public Works will review and assess the feedback and land on a final design for the new City can. After the design is set, a Request for Proposals will be developed to select the manufacturer for San Francisco’s 3,000-plus public trash cans.”

