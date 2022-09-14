- Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]
- One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday, on the 100 block of Beale Street, around 6 a.m. [KRON4]
- A package that appeared to explode Tuesday while being opened (but didn't) at a Northeastern University VR lab in Boston contained a note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg and Meta's virtual reality efforts. [CNN]
- A typhoon is expected to ride the jet stream over toward Alaska and the West Coast this week, likely bringing some very early season rain to the Bay Area on Sunday. The rain may also bring snow to the Sierra, and help the Mosquito Fire firefight. [Chronicle]
- Amtrak is suspending the California Zephyr and Coast Starlight routes through the Bay Area due to the potential impacts of a freight railroad worker strike that's expected to begin Friday. [Chronicle]
- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Tesla regarding how it represented its Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving Capability to consumers. [KRON4]
- New HIV diagnoses rose slightly last year in SF, from 131 in 2020 to 160 in 2021, though it could be that people were not seeking out testing as much in the first year of the pandemic. [KRON4]
- Police in Mountain View are on the hunt for a suspect who exposed himself to a woman in a Walgreens. [KRON4]
- Heather Knight pulled out some of the commentary from the Chronicle’s survey in late June and early July, regarding what people are proudest of about SF and what they’re most frustrated by, and the responses are basically what you’d imagine. [Chronicle]
- Prosecutors in Baltimore have asked for the conviction of Serial podcast-famous Adnan Sayed to be vacated. [New York Times]
Photo: Unsplash