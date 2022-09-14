- A small new wildfire broke out Tuesday near the Mosquito Fire, dubbed the Dutch Fire, which is burning near Interstate 80 in the Dutch Flat area of Placer County. It was only 48 acres as of this morning, and already 50% contained. [ABC 7]
- The Mosquito Fire grew to over 58,500 acres as of this morning, and Tuesday it entered the community of Foresthill in Placer County. Reportedly most of the town has been spared so far, but the fire destroyed several buildings across the street from the high school — and the fire grew rapidly yesterday, with a second pyrocumulus cloud rising west of the original one. [KCRA / Chronicle]
- Four people were shot in some sort of chaos in East Oakland around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The details are sketchy at this point, but ShotSpotter technology recorded shots fired near the intersection of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street, and around that time two cars also crashed into each other and then multiple parked cars, and four people landed in the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. [KTVU]
- A BART rider from Antioch shares a horror story of trying to get into SF for the Lady Gaga concert last week, in 110-degree heat, waiting 20 minutes for the train, and the air conditioning on the crowded train car was broken. Also, trains were being slowed in that area due to potential heat-related track warping, so the trip took 30 minutes longer than usual. [East Bay Times]
- It's pretty cool out there, weather-wise, and there's a slight chance of drizzle in San Francisco and on the Peninsula as the fog settles in this morning, with a high of 70 later today. [Chronicle]
- A 12-year-old student at an Oakland middle school has been charged in what's being called an accidental shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy on the school's campus on August 29. [KTVU]
- The procession to take Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall — a space beneath Big Ben that is 1,000 years old where she will lie in state until Monday — began at 2:22 p.m. local time (6:22 a.m. PT). [New York Times]
Photo: Cal Fire NEU/Twitter