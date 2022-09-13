- San Francisco-based Patreon, a lifeline for musicians, bloggers, and creatives, laid off 80 employees, or about 17% of its staff. They’re closing offices in Europe, but not San Francisco, and The Verge describes the layoffs as “Part of a larger trend of companies laying off employees they hired during the pandemic.” [The Verge]
- DA Brooke Jenkins announced her intentions to charge 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the cases of “heinous crime(s) that shock the conscience of the community.” It’s an obvious and very public break from the Boudin administration, which made a policy of never trying minors as adults. [Chronicle]
- After two years of inexplicably keeping those sidewalk barriers up in front of the SFPD Mission Station on Valencia Street, SFPD finally took them down. “It became apparent that the barriers created a physical and symbolic image of the separation of Mission Police Station and the community we serve,” Captain Gavin McEachern told the SF Standard. [SF Standard]
- On the first day of the vendor permit enforcement at 24th and Mission Streets, the plan actually worked and the corner looks nice! [Hoodline]
- The East Bay saw its second freeway shooting in less than 24 hours, this one in Lafayette, and while that one had no injuries, two were injured in a Monday morning shooting near Oakley. [KTVU]
- A 22-year-old San Diego man caused an Amtrak train delay in Suisun CIty on Monday, after acting combative and brandishing what turned out to be a replica firearm, forcing police to remove him. [KRON-4]
Image: @tomtemprano via Twitter