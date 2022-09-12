Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee says "The world is too soft!" after someone spoke to the local media and threatened to file an indecent exposure complaint after Lee encouraged fans to expose their genitals during the band's show last week at Oracle Park.

In case you missed it, the notoriously well endowed Tommy Lee decided to show the world his goods on Instagram last month, and the full-frontal post was allowed to stay up for hours before it came down. (The NSFW, uncensored version is preserved on Twitter.) And Mötley Crüe has been encouraging female fans to flash them at shows for decades, as Lee himself said on Twitter on Sunday. On September 1, ahead of a Seattle show, Lee also tweeted, "Hey Seattle! Should I whip out my Space Needle tonight or the Microsoft."

"Well, I already showed you motherfuckers mine, let me see yours! Let’s go boys, whip your dicks out!" Lee said during the show, telling people they could see their wangs on the Jumbotron "60 feet high." Apparently many fans complied, male and female, after Lee said, "Ladies, don't be scared, you can get that shit out too," referring to breasts.

As ABC 7 reports, a man who didn't apparently have any kids of his own at the show, Juan Alvarez, was nonetheless offended that so many people exposed themselves, and apparently there were kids in the audience so, he was upset about that too.

"Minors and everyone was forced to see people nude on the big screen and everyone was doing it around us too," Alvarez said. "It was like Sodom and Gomorrah, it was crazy. Even the usher, he had to pull a guy down from the brick wall because he had his private parts out, screaming. It was pretty crazy."

Alvarez apparently said something amidst the other fans that night, and he tells ABC 7, "They thought it was absolutely fine and normal and hilarious and okay. When I brought up there were children and 6 and 9-year-old girls and kids there, they said 'Well, they shouldn't have come to the Crue show.'"

In response to Alvarez's televised complaint, Lee took to Twitter.

"Oh my God, boobs and penises — what are we gonna do? Yo, Juan, I’ve got a question for you. What do you expect to see at a Mötley Crüe concert, dude? We’ve been doing this for fuckin ever."

Lee continued, "The world is too soft! Been doing this shit for years Juan! Mötley Crüe concerts aren’t PG and never have been!!!! Grow the fuck up!"

The world is too soft! Been doing this shit for years Juan! Mötley Crüe concerts aren’t PG and never have been!!!! Grow the fuck up! pic.twitter.com/3iqGqgqtae — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) September 11, 2022

Lee posted a concluding tweet, "Complaining about seeing tits at a Mötley Crüe concert is like complaining about seeing cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory."

Anyway, it's sorta sad that this is where we are in San Francisco in 2022, people complaining about public nudity and threatening to call the cops.

I'm with Tommy on this one. Video of Tommy Lee onstage, without any of the Jumbotron genitalia, is below.

Top image: Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe performs onstage during The Stadium Tour at Truist Park on June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)