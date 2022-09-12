What may or may not have been a legal indoor cannabis grow facility suffered an armed robbery attempt where plenty of gunfire was exchanged Sunday morning, with one of the suspects and two facility workers now hospitalized.

Even in the legal marijuana era, the threat of violent, armed heists is still a consistent worry for both legal businesses and those that still operate illegally on the illicit market. We’re not sure which category a San Leandro indoor marijuana that suffered an armed robbery Sunday morning falls into. But according to KGO, no marijuana was successfully stolen, the grow’s site manager is in critical condition after being shot several times in the incident, a security was shot once and is in stable condition, and one of the robbery suspects was shot at least once and is also listed as being in critical condition.

None of the names have been released. But KRON4 reports that two suspects are still at large, described as “younger-aged Hispanic males [who were] dressed in dark clothing,” while another suspect who was not shit is also in custody.



A Facebook post from the San Leandro Police Department notes that the attempted cannabis burglary happened “on September 11th, at about 4:20 am” (!). “Officers learned of a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana cultivation,” the post continues. “As officers converged upon the area, they also located a U-Haul van fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. The U-Haul failed to yield to officers, and a vehicle pursuit into the City of Oakland commenced."

The chase reportedly lasted roughly 20 minutes. “During the pursuit, the suspect(s) exited the van and entered a newer model silver Jeep,” according to San Leandro PD. “While switching suspect vehicles, one suspect was caught on foot by San Leandro Police. This suspect was not injured during the gunfire. The U-Haul van was recovered and collected as evidence.”

The jeep has reportedly been recovered.

According to KTVU, “Officials say they are working to find out if the marijuana facility is legal.” That shouldn’t be terribly difficult to determine. The California Department of Cannabis Control keeps a database of all legal, licensed marijuana businesses, and yes, there are dozens of legal indoor marijuana grows all over Alameda County.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

Image: @replicantman via Unsplash