- SFPD initiated and then suspended a chase Sunday evening involving a stolen vehicle and robbery suspects, after the vehicle began driving dangerously fast in downtown traffic. [KPIX]
- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman was arrested Saturday by Palo Alto police after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle. [Bay City News]
- You may have felt a little jiggle Sunday night from a 2.9M earthquake that struck just after 10:30 p.m. and was centered near the Caldecott Tunnel in the Oakland hills. [KPIX]
- CHP was investigating a possible freeway shooting on Highway 4 in Antioch early Monday. [KTVU]
- At Sugar Mill Landing Park in Union City, there is a memorial for the passengers and crew of Flight 93, the SFO-bound plane that crashed in Shanksville, PA on September 11, 2001, and people went there in honor of the anniversary on Sunday. [KRON4]
- After last week's celebratory event with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Mission Local's Joe Eskenazi would like you to remember that the Central Subway is terribly designed and everyone will hate it once it opens. [Mission Local]
- Oakland's very popular Snail Bar is in an ongoing battle with its neighborhood, as nearby residents are frustrated by the restaurant's crowds and code violations on the sidewalk. [Chronicle]
- Billy Eichner's new movie Bros, billed as the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio, just had its U.S. premiere at the Castro Theatre on Sunday. [KPIX]
