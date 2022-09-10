- While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
- Smokey skies will likely continue into the weekend ahead of hot temperatures and growing NorCal wildfires. Some of the Bay Area was affected by wildfire smoke Friday, which caused dangerous air quality readings and skies to haze on the two-year anniversary of San Francisco's orange skies day. [ABC7/ Chronicle]
- Dog Eared Books is turning 30 years old — and you can grab a custom screen-printed tote bag on Sunday, September 18, at its celebration party. [Mission Local]
- The pastrami breakfast sandwich at Delirama is chef's kiss. [Eater SF]
- The Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center is still far from being complete, but construction is expected to be done sometime in 2023. [Oaklandside]
- New research suggests that the most impactful thing anyone can do to reduce their impact on the environment — and, by extension, the climate crisis — is to choose to have one less child. [Mongabay]
- Here's your daily dose of 90s nostalgia — featuring the claw clips that were ubiquitous during the decade and are finding a new generation of fans on TikTok. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/bluejayphoto