- The San Francisco Opera will debut its newest concert season this weekend. The curtain will rise in tandem with the American opera company's 100th anniversary; Eun Sun Kim is the first Asian woman to ever serve as music director for SF Opera, and she'll be conducting three days in a row that begins this weekend, which included the “Antony and Cleopatra," as well as Free Opera in the Park at Golden Gate Park this Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Pete Buttigieg toured parts of Oakland Friday that are expected to be improved by money the City received from the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary. The $14.5M federal funding for part of the Reconnecting the Town project — an initiative to better conditions on Seventh Street, Broadway, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, as well as restoring better access to the city's waterfront — will shore up areas of Oakland; Buttigieg, following his SF tour yesterday, was in the East Bay city Friday to see, first hand, where that money will be used; protesters were also present to demand that no federal dollars go toward the Oakland A's proposed ballpark project. [CBS Bay Area]
- SF police arrested a man this week who's suspected to have played a role in last month's Mission District tent fire. The August fire left a 25-year-old man with severe burns, and the detained suspect, 27-year-old Lawrence Harmon, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of "attempted homicide, two counts of contempt of court, arson creating bodily injury, arson to a structure and a local warrant." [Chronicle]
- Restoration Hardware bought a historic Napa Valley resort property in a $25M deal. [Mercury News]
- Dumpling Kitchen opened in the Castro's former Puerto Vallarta-themed Papi Rico restaurant space this week, showcasing a brief remodel that included fresh paint, new furniture, and decorations. [Hoodline]
- This piece is a gorgeous farewell letter to Excelsior's Broken Record — a local institution closing its doors after fifteen years in business. [Eater SF]
- The Mosquito Fire has swelled to almost 30,000 acres. [CAL FIRE]
- In his first address as king, King Charles III vowed to continue Queen Elizabeth II's "lifelong service" at 73 years old. [Associated Press]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/Spondylolithesis