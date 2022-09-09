Bacchus Management Group, which has a history of attracting loyal followings to its restaurants as well as Michelin stars, has plans for three new businesses in Potrero Hill, including an Italian trattoria and a new burger joint.

The team behind longtime stalwart hits Spruce and The Village Pub, as well as the more recently Michelin-starred Selby's in Redwood City, are readying to open three new spots in the base of Mason on Mariposa, a new luxe apartment complex that sits across from the historic Anchor Brewing Company headquarters. As the Chronicle first reported, the three concepts are an old-school doughnut shop, a burger-focused diner and takeout spot, and the more sit-down-oriented, "modern take on the classic trattoria," La Connessa.

An announcement from Bacchus suggests that the bar at La Connessa will feature "vintage Italian liqueurs" — which sounds like old bottles of Campari and other amari, as well as a wide selection of Italian wine.

And the restaurant will be reasonably sized with 86 seats (see rendering below), and a menu focused on traditional Italian fare. The location is 1695 Mariposa Street, at the corner of Carolina Street, across the street from Jackson Playground.

Rendering of La Connessa via Bacchus Management Group

Next door will be Louie's Original (1685 Mariposa), which will be a counter-service deal with a narrow dining room with just 17 table seats and 12 counter seats. The menu will be centered on Spruce's ever-popular English muffin burger, but it sounds like there will be other burger options as well as a fried-chicken sandwich, veggie options, frozen custard, and milkshakes.

And Bacchus's executive pastry chef Janina O’Leary is behind the concept for Magic Donuts & Coffee (1675 Mariposa), which will feature O'Leary's old-timey cake doughnuts, crullers, and brioche doughnuts, as well as Bacchus's own roasted coffee. Intriguingly, the doughnut menu will apparently include both savory and sweet varieties.

The timeframe for the opening of these three businesses, at this point, is just "next year," but we'll update you as we learn more.

As the Chronicle notes, Bacchus hasn't much been in expansion mode since having to close The Saratoga in SF during the pandemic, and Palo Alto's Mayfield Bakery & Cafe. But things are coming alive again all over, and so is the restaurant-opening schedule in SF, even though there's not a ton on the docket so far for this fall.