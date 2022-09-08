- There were major tensions Thursday as once again Caltrans began clearing part of the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland. Some residents tried to protest the clearing with a blockade of mattresses, while others scrambled to gather their belongings to clear off the Caltrans-owned portion of the property. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland A's plan for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark at the Howard Terminal site near Jack London Square has gotten another leg up, as a judge has rejected challenges to its environmental review. Opponents have been arguing that the A's should be rebuilding on the existing Coliseum site, among other things. [Chronicle]
- A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly beheading a woman in the middle of the street in San Carlos, and the woman apparently had a restraining order against him. The killing reportedly took place in front of the woman's children, and the weapon was reportedly a sword. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- Two women, on from Fairfield and the other from Vallejo, were arrested in San Francisco last week in connection with nine armed robberies. [KRON4]
- The heat wave has brought big crowds to SF's network of public swimming pools. [KPIX]
- Birdsong's Instagram-famous fried chicken sandwich with the whole foot and claw sticking out, dubbed Claude the Claw and created during for pandemic takeout, is now the basis of a restaurant near Oracle Park called Birdbox. [Eater]
- Excelsior dive bar The Broken Record is closing after a 15-year run. [Hoodline]