- An armored truck security guard was shot in a robbery of his truck at the Kaiser Medical Center in San Leandro, and the suspect is at large after taking “an item” from the truck. The shooting occurred just before noon Wednesday at 2500 Merced Street in San Leandro, and the guard is reportedly in critical condition. [Bay Area News Group]
- After being kicked off the November ballot over concerns she did not actually live in District 4, supervisorial hopeful Leanna Louie lost her appeal of the decision. In a preliminary hearing prior to Wednesday’s ruling, Judge Richard Ulmer noted, “I think I counted six places in San Francisco she stayed at, or slept at.” [Mission Local]
- Elvis Costello was just added to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival Lineup, along with The Travelin’ McCourys, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and former Ugly Americans vocalist Bob Schneider. Elvis Costello will also be playing two shows Friday, September 30 at the Great American Music Hall (7 p.m. and 10 p.m.), Grateful Dead tribute sets that will be benefit shows for the Prader-Willi Homes of California. [Hardly Strictly Bluegrass]
- In his latest update on the long-delayed Central Subway, MTA director Jeffrey Tumlin said it should open by the end of the year, or “this fall,” but declined to commit to any specific date. [Chronicle]
- Apple did their obligatory September new iPhone announcement Wednesday, announcing four (!) new iPhone 14 models, an Apple Watch “Ultra,” and AirPods “Pro.” [CNBC]
- The SF Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to decriminalize plant-based psychedelics like psilocybin (shrooms!), ayahuasca, and peyote. [VICE]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist