- The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
- Two pedestrians were killed in San Jose last night. One person died after being struck by a car around 8:45 p.m. on the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard, which followed a pedestrian being killed by an alleged drunk driver earlier in the day around 3 a.m.; these became the city's 44th and 45th pedestrian fatalities, respectively. [KRON4]
- There was also a double stabbing in San Jose Saturday, with one victim sustaining life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- Yesterday's Spare the Air Alert has been extended to Labor Day, though it will likely also go into Tuesday due to the forecasted high temperatures. [baaqmd.com]
- A massive dust storm descended on Burning Man during its final weekend, causing delays and leaving some stranded. [Chronicle]
- FYI: The Bizerkeley Food Festival returns today for 2022 after its sold-out inaugural run last year — and tickets are still available. [Hoodline]
- If you've got out-of-town friends and family visiting this long weekend, and they're insistent on going to Fisherman's Wharf, taking them to some of the neighborhood's best eateries and bars will at least lessen the sting of being there. [Eater SF]
- As it turns out, Russia's newest precision-guided weapons aimed at military and civilian targets in Ukraine are using decades-old technology. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/georgeclerk