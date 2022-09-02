- Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]
- Wine Country tourism is eerily slow this summer. Visit Napa Valley President and CEO Linsey Gallagher has noted that the whole of Napa Valley, indeed, saw fewer visitors this summer... but when compared to past years, people stayed longer than usual and spent more; Smith Travel Research data shows that rising room costs might be part of the reason why fewer people have flocked to Napa and Sonoma counties. [Chronicle]
- A recently published study from the University of Hawaii is showing the relationship between the climate crisis and the spread, as well as the severity, of diseases. [ABC7]
- Someone in the Bay Area has yet to claim their winning $2.5M Powerball ball ticket. [KRON4]
- The egg salad sandwich at Cafe Okawari uses (you guessed it) egg salad — and also a halved soft-boiled egg with a runny golden yolk (which you might not have guessed). [Eater SF]
- With the recent massive algae bloom claiming the lives of thousands of fish around the Bay Area, the need to better oxygenate the water in Lake Merritt has again become a topic of discussion. [Oaklandside]
- No surprise here: A New Quinnipiac University poll found that most Americans — 69% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans — agree that democracy is “in danger of collapse.” [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/FranTrador