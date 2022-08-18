- A 20-year-old woman became lost Wednesday evening while hiking at Fort Funston, called 911, and the SFFD found her by geo-locating her cellphone. How does one get lost at Fort Funston with the ocean on one side and the road on the other? [Chronicle]
- An Oakland woman was shot multiple times on Wednesday while inside her home on 10th Avenue. [KTVU]
- The San Francisco District Attorney's Office just announced felony charges against two of the four young suspects in the beating and robbery of an elderly Asian woman in her building lobby. [KRON4]
- SFPD Investigator Ernie Ferrando used his Facebook account to mock WNBA star Britney Griner with a meme and agreed with a friend and fellow SFPD member that she should "rot in jail." [Mission Local]
- The bodies of two friends, Janette Pantoja and Juan Almanza Zavala, were found with their crashed SUV in a remote area in the Sierra foothills, ten days after they were reported missing while on their way home from a music festival in Reno. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Trump Organization's longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has taken a plea deal in a New York case and, in a surprise twist, has agreed to serve as a witness for the prosecution. [ABC 7]
- Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho has filed a pretty negative review of the new, "plant-based" spinoff restaurant of SingleThread in Healdsburg, Little Saint, where she writes that the un-subtlety of menu's flavors is "like loading activated cashews into a shotgun." [Chronicle]
Photo: Jesse Gardner