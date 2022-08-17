- Apparently the Secret Service had evidence of threats on Nancy Pelosi's life prior to January 6th and they didn't share them with Capitol Police. The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has uncovered emails showing the Secret Service aware of the threats two days before the riot at the Capitol. [Chronicle]
- It's another story about someone living alone found dead in a chair after too much time went by!! A deceased person, who had possibly been there for three years, was found by deputies in a home in Wallace, CA, on Lake Camanche, when they went there to inform a resident that their father had died in a neighboring county. [Bay Area News Group]
- Airbnb says it is rolling out screening "technology" that will help detect when prospective guests are looking to throw parties in Airbnb rentals. The company says this new system successfully flagged 35% of party house rentals in Australia, using data points including the distance between a guest's home address and the host's property. [NBC Bay Area]
- Stanford is highlighting a case of monkeypox in a man who had not engaged in any sexual activity before contracting the virus — but he did attend four crowded outdoor dance parties in the UK. [Bay Area News Group]
- The SF General walk-in monkeypox vaccine clinic is closing again after Wednesday until the city receives more doses from the federal government. [KPIX]
- The owners of a puppy stolen in a carjacking in Emeryville last month have been reunited with the pooch. [NBC Bay Area]
- Also, the owners of a French bulldog puppy who was stolen from a Fremont 7-11 parking lot have also been reunited with their pup. [KRON4]
- The last man in prison for a notorious mass kidnapping for ransom of children in a Chowchilla school bus in 1976, Fred Woods, is set to be released after being granted parole in March, despite objections by Governor Newsom. [ABC30]
Photo: Jesse Collins