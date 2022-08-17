BART has put out a call for illustrators and graphic artists to create "a series of original anime-style mascots" to promote the BART system.

Are you a doodler of comix or a full-time artist who is fond of anime? There's an opportunity with a deadline fast approaching to become part of a roster of artists whom BART will call on in the next two years to create some cute mascots for the transit agency — as well as images to be used in "illustrations, comics (manga), physical merchandise, digital goods, motion-tracked character models (VTubers), short animations, and other media."

"Are you pushing the format in new and interesting ways? We're here for it." BART's application guidelines say. "Just make sure it's work that is all audience friendly. We are a public agency remember."

The only real requirement to apply is California residency, along with being 18 or older.

And they say that, for some projects that will get assigned, "familiarity with the SF Bay Area, BART, and/or the communities served by BART is required."

The deadline for applications and submissions of previous work is August 24 at 5 p.m. Selections for the first character design projects will be in mid-September — and the agency says that assignment will pay between $500 and $5,000.

Artists: Submit away.