- The monkeypox vaccine clinic at SF General reopens today at 8 a.m. and doses are being given out until noon. The city received around 4,000 more doses late last week, and vaccines are being distributed at other locations as well, by appointment. [KRON4]
- Monkeypox concerns did not seem to impact the turnout at Sunday's Dore Alley fair in SoMa. While many are already vaccinated, some were trying to raise awareness of the disease at the fair. [KPIX]
- Two bodies were found inside a burned out vehicle in a driveway in Klamath River, the small, remote Siskiyou County community that has been devastated by the McKinney Fire. The bodies have not been identified, and the fire continues to rage and spark smaller fires nearby. [Associated Press]
- California's "middle class tax refunds" or "inflation relief checks" are on their way in October, and if you filed your state taxes electronically yours will show up via direct deposit. The payments will range from $200 to $1,050. [KRON4]
- One person was shot and wounded Sunday at 3:38 p.m. near Civic Center, at the intersection of McAllister and Jones streets. Police soon arrested a suspect in the area who matched a description given by witnesses. [KRON4]
- A shooting on Sunday afternoon at a Pop Warner football game in Oakland left three people, including a minor, with injuries. [KTVU]
- Five people were arrested Saturday in Los Gatos in connection with a brazen theft, hours earlier, at an Apple Store in Walnut Creek, in which multiple iPhones, iPads, and laptops were stolen. [Bay Area News Group]
- Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on her current Asia trip, and the visit by such a high-ranking U.S. official is sure to heighten tensions with China. [CNN]
Top image: Photo courtesy of Cal Fire