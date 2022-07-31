- A person was injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon. The agency said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m; train tracks were closed for about one hour and no one was injured aboard the train involved in the incident that was carrying 72 passengers. [KRON4]
- Someone was killed in a Walnut Creek car crash Saturday morning around 2 a.m.; local police are investigating the deadly crash that closed an area off North Main Street and Pine Avenue. [NBC Bay Area]
- While a lucky winner in Illinois managed to win the $1.28 B Mega Millions jackpot this week, a California Lottery winner just one a cash prize worth over $4.2M, which was sold at a Vons grocery store on Cedar Avenue in northeast Fresno. [KTLA]
- The bike lanes along streets north of Lake Merritt are in line to get a much-needed safety upgrade. [Oaklandside]
- IYKY: With "Little Miss" memes taking social media by storm as of late, one of the most-followed accounts associated with the trend is based in SF. [SF Standard]
- The nostalgia of consuming Chaco Tacos is still very much alive at Rocko’s Ice Cream Tacos in Santa Clara, where patrons can get satiating tacos filled with homemade ice creams. [Eater SF]
- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, per a letter from his physician released Saturday morning; the infection is most likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid." [CNN]
- Yes: America has (so many) problems, but (not one of them) is Beyonce's triumphant Renaissance LP. [New York Times]