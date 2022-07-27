An air quality advisory issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has been extended to Thursday, and we may still see some haze from the drifting smoke of the Oak Fire here around the Bay. But so far, it hasn't happened as predicted.

Sunday brought us a warning from the National Weather Service that air quality around the Bay Area was expected to impacted by smoke from the Oak Fire, which is still burning in Mariposa County, at the western edge of Yosemite National Park. The air has stayed pretty clear, however, since Monday, in San Francisco and beyond. The same can not be said for Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe area has been getting the brunt of the smoke impacts from the wildfire, with PurpleAir's map on Wednesday showing areas of "yellow" and "orange" air quality all around the lake. The lake is due north of where the Oak Fire is burning.

Map via PurpleAir.com

As the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported Monday, smoke and haze were visible all across Lake Tahoe, and air quality ratings were moderate to unhealthy as of then.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a new press release Wednesday extending its air quality advisory through Thursday, July 28.

“Winds are continuing to transport smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County into the Bay Area, however, smoke is expected to remain aloft,” the district says. “Smoky, hazy skies may be visible across the Bay Area and the smell of smoke is possible at higher elevations. Air quality is forecast to be in the good to moderate range on the air quality index and pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.”

⚠️ The air quality advisory has been extended through Thursday, 7/28, as winds are transporting smoke from the #OakFire into the Bay Area. The smoke is expected to remain aloft but may cause hazy skies across the Bay. Good to moderate air quality is forecast through the week. pic.twitter.com/qmNUUQ4DFS — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) July 27, 2022

As of Wednesday, air quality across San Francisco and most of the Bay Area is in the green zone.

The Oak Fire, meanwhile, has burned 18,700 acres and is now 32% contained.

Photo: Natasha Fouts, Cal Fire via Instagram