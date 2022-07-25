- The SF branch of the NAACP is the latest group to call for the resignation of new school board member Ann Hsu, over racist comments she made on a questionnaire. The organization voted 105-0 in favor of calling for Hsu's resignation, saying her comments show "a profound disconnect" between her and the Black community. [KRON4]
- A man is in serious condition after a 15-foot fall off a walkway in Japantown's Peace Plaza on Saturday night. [Chronicle]
- A family of three had to be extricated from their crashed car on I-880 on Sunday in San Leandro, using the jaws of life. [KTVU]
- There was a triple shooting in Marin City on Sunday and one of the victims died from their injuries. [KPIX]
- A 43-year-old Solano County man, Anthony Maurice Mason, received a sentence of 50 years to life on Friday for two counts of continuous sexual abuse of two children under the age of 14. [Bay Area News Group]
- There are now some more details about the private restaurant within Core, the new, ultra-expensive membership club that is occupying several floors of the Transamerica building in downtown SF. [Chronicle]
- Now Senator Joe Manchin has COVID. [CBS News]
- President Joe Biden says he still has a sore throat and "minimal hoarseness" but is much improved in his COVID infection, and he has two virtual meetings on his public schedule today. [New York Times]
- The Giants just got swept by the Dodgers in a four-game series for the first time since 1995. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Calvin Ma