A bizarre attempted kidnapping unfolded at a bus stop in Oakland on Tuesday, and police are now seeking the public's help in locating the suspect, who also assaulted the child's mother.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. at a bus stop on International Boulevard, at High Street. The suspect allegedly made "several unsuccessful attempts" to snatch a two-year-old child, while being fended off by the child's mother and at least one other family member, who are Oakland residents.

Oakland police reported on the incident in a Facebook post Thursday, further explaining that an unknown good Samaritan had to step in when the suspect began assaulting the toddler's mother. The suspect then fled the scene.

He is described as a 40- to 50-year-old Latino male, around 5-foot-10-inches and weighing approximately 280 pounds. He was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt, and black pants.

The OPD posted surveillance images to Facebook and Twitter, however none of them shows a very clear view of the suspect's face — and he was wearing a face mask.

"If you recognize this individual, we urgently ask you to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950," the department says.