- Starting today, masking is voluntary again on BART trains and in stations. BART's reinstated mask mandate, in place since April, was set to expire July 18 and the BART directors haven't indicated they're renewing it. [KTVU]
- A small plane crashed in Napa on Sunday morning, near Berryessa Estates, killing two people onboard and sparking a small vegetation fire that was quickly contained. [Chronicle]
- While Twitter is pushing for the Delaware trial with Elon Musk to happen in September, Musk's attorneys are asking that it be delayed until mid-February, calling Twitter's timeline "warp speed." [The Verge]
- Oakland firefighters on Sunday night rescued a man in his 50s who drove his car off Interstate 880 into a shallow canal near the Coliseum. [CBS SF]
- Two Oakland Fire Department ladder trucks collided Sunday morning on their way to a structure fire, and four firefighters suffered minor injuries. [KRON4]
- DoggTown Dro, the same guy who's made Instagram videos confronting muralist fnnch and protesting an Ice Cream With a Cop event, is now calling out a situation in which an owner of The Alembic in the Upper Haight allegedly shoved a young woman who was tagging the bar's parklet. [KTVU / Instagram]
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren says that the January 6th Committee expects to get subpoena'd text messages from the Secret Service on Tuesday. [CBS News]
- The latest BA.5 surge in the pandemic is happening across the country but it's being met with a collective shrug — and health officials in Los Angeles County are hoping that a reinstatement of the countywide indoor mask mandate might at least encourage a few people to mask back up. [New York Times]
Photo: Fran/Unsplash