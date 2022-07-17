- SF police said a shooting that happened at 7:42 p.m. on Sixth Street Saturday left two people with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and police said the alleged shooter fled the scene; as of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made and a motive behind the shooting is not immediately clear. [Chronicle]
- One person was killed and another two were left injured in a bowling alley shooting in Livermore Saturday night. [KRON4]
- The grand opening of Presidio Tunnel Tops Parks continues today with festivities, including food truck offerings and on-site community activities. [presidiotunneltops.gov]
- ICYMI: Souvla’s largest location to date getting close to opening in Dogpatch next month. [Hoodline]
- Umeboshi — the popular Japanese dish featuring sour and savory pickled plums — is having a bit of an East Bay moment; here's where you can find it in the region. [Oaklandside]
- Starting Monday, you'll no longer have to wear a mask when riding BART (never mind that we're on the cusp of seeing the worst COVID-19 surge to date regarding sheer case numbers). [ABC7]
- A heat wave, which has been linked to the climate crisis, has caused fires to rage in southwestern France and Spain and is moving north toward Britain — which soon may see its highest recorded temperatures ever. [New York Times]
