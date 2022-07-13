A vehicle fire in Cloverdale caused a bit of panic Wednesday afternoon as Sonoma County braces for another dramatic fire season still ahead.

A truck caught fire in the vicinity of 17900 Geysers Road in Cloverdale, near Geyser Peak, around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, and the fire spread to nearby vegetation. Cal Fire's LNU (Lake-Napa Unit) responded and quickly got the blaze under control and contained to one acre, as KPIX reports.

The fire was contained by cleanup was continuing around an hour after the fire began.

The cause of the truck fire is not clear.

Fire-scorched Sonoma and Napa counties were relatively spared in the summer and fall of 2021, after a dramatic and exhausting fire season the previous year that included lightning-caused fire complexes across the region in August, and the highly destructive Glass Fire in September/October.

But this fire season... knock on wood the Bay Area has another easy year.